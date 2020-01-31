Ahad Raza Mir 'honored' to receive award from Bushra Ansari

Pakistani star Ahad Raza Mir has said that it was an honor for him to receive award, but an even bigger one to receive it from legendary Bushra Ansari.

Ahad received the 'most stylish film actor' award recently.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actor shared his story on the photo-video sharing app where he could be seen receiving an award from versatile actress Bushra Ansari.

He wrote, “An honor to receive this, but an even bigger one to receive it from legendary Bushra Ansari”.

Also, sharing behind the scene photo with a dog from his drama serial Yeh Dil Mera on Instagram, Ahad asked “Who's afraid of a Big Bad Wolf?”

He added, “I love working with animals. You'd be surprised how much they give to you.”

The actor went on to say “If you're scared of dogs, try to overcome your fear by understanding them a little better.”

