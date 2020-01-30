Margot Robbie stuns in new Insta pics: Check out

Australian actress Margot Robbie who has been nominated this year for two BAFTAs and an Oscar, was on the red carpet for the world premiere of “Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,”.

Wearing a black feathered crop top, long black skirt and bright pink gloves on the red carpet, Robbie said she was looking forward to seeing people’s reactions to the movie.



“Incredibly proud and incredibly nervous, you never know how it’s going to go,” she said when asked how she was feeling.

The movie is directed by Cathy Yan and will be released globally in early February.

She later took to Instagram to share her pictures from the event.











