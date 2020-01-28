Jennifer Aniston's sore memory when she shocked to see Pitt, Jolie together

LOS ANGELES: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's love story does not seem to die as their fans and admirers are quite interested and indulged in the ex-couple's past, present and future.



Heartbroken Jennifer Aniston admitted that she was devastated to see pictures of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie on their getaway weeks after their split.



The 'Friends' star was reported to have said that she screamed with rage in the aftermath of her split as she saw the photos of her ex with Jolie.

The actress ended her marriage to Brad in 2005, releasing a joint statement that denied swirling rumours about the actor's relationship with his Mr and Mrs Smith co-star.

In their initial statement, they flayed the stories as tabloid gossip, but just days after the tragic split, Pitt was seen in various exotic locations with Angelina.

It was quite obvious upon all when Brad and Angelina were pictured frolicking on a beach together at a luxury resort in the same year in Africa, with the actor even seemingly taking on the role of dad to her adopted son Maddox.

Talking about her failed marriage, in a later interview with Vanity Fair, Jen burst into tears - and how Brad had told her he wasn't leaving her for another woman.

The pair confirmed the end of their married journey and released a joint statement: "We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate.

"For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media.

This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration," the pair said in a joint statement. "We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another."

Brad went on to get serious with Angelina and married her in 2014, but split in 2018.

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor is now single after his divorce from Angelina was granted last year, and he's now rumoured to be he wooing back his first wife after their public display of affection at the recent SAG Awards.



