Ariana Grande throws shade at ex Pete Davidson during her Grammy performance

Singing sensation Ariana Grande’s past love affairs have been no secret to the world and even after their end, the singer doesn’t seem to be shying away from shadowing one of her former flames.

The 26-year-old Thank U, Next crooner’s Grammy Awards performance became the talk of town after she threw some major shade at her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson by getting rid of her engagement ring during her performance.

During her performance of Thank U, Next by the end, the singer took an engagement ring and kept it back in the box, signifying her now-closed past relationship with the SNL star.

The past paramours had been engaged in 2018 from May till October.

The 7 Rings hit maker was a sight to behold as she stole the red carpet away with her pale blue strapless gown with a ruffled skirt and matching gloves, and her hair pulled back.