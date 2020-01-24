close
Thu Jan 23, 2020
January 24, 2020

Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Lionel Richie double Sir Lucian Grainge's bliss

Fri, Jan 24, 2020

LOS ANGELES: Sir Lucian Grainge, who gave some biggest stars  to the  music world,  was   honoured with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his great achievements in the field he chose to entertain the masses in melodious way.

The pop superstar, Justin Bieber, also  graced the event along with other  big names of the  music industry, including Shawn Mendes and Lionel Richie. All the artists gathered to honour Universal Music Group CEO as he solidified his place in music history with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Bieber,  dressed in loose fitting baseball tee paired with a mustard-toned sweatpants and matching sneakers, graced the the star-studded event along with his manager Scooter Braun. He greeted  Universal Music Group employee with hugs. 

Hailee Steinfeld,  in a modern white jumpsuit, looked stunning at the  event, where she came to support  the music boss.


