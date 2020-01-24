Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Lionel Richie double Sir Lucian Grainge's bliss

LOS ANGELES: Sir Lucian Grainge, who gave some biggest stars to the music world, was honoured with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his great achievements in the field he chose to entertain the masses in melodious way.



The pop superstar, Justin Bieber, also graced the event along with other big names of the music industry, including Shawn Mendes and Lionel Richie. All the artists gathered to honour Universal Music Group CEO as he solidified his place in music history with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Bieber, dressed in loose fitting baseball tee paired with a mustard-toned sweatpants and matching sneakers, graced the the star-studded event along with his manager Scooter Braun. He greeted Universal Music Group employee with hugs.

Hailee Steinfeld, in a modern white jumpsuit, looked stunning at the event, where she came to support the music boss.





