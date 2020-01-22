Priyanka Chopra’s highly powerful WEF 2020 speech takes internet by storm, goes viral

Priyanka Chopra addressed billionaires and world leaders at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020 and the speech that the global icon delivered is taking the internet by storm lately.



Priyanka, taking to the platform as Global Citizen Ambassador, talked about extreme poverty, climate change and inequity prevailing in the world during the ‘fireside chat’ at the WEF annual meeting featuring prominent personalities from around the globe.

During her highly anticipated appearance at the event, Priyanka said, "I might not be a billionaire that can make the kind of contributions that we’re talking about, but I know that as soon as I had a little bit of a platform when I started my work in the entertainment business almost 20 years ago, I understood the power of influence, I understood the power of keeping the conversation going. I understood the power of not letting it die down, to understand the urgency."

She added, “I want my kids to grow up in a world where the world leaders have listened to Greta’s (Thunberg) generation, where the climate crisis is contained if not averted, where a woman’s ability to succeed is a basic human right and not based on geography and chance.”



The Sky is Pink actress also shared video clips of her speech at the WEF 2020 on her Instagram.

She uploaded a picture alongside Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, an economist and international development expert who was also a part of the panel Priyanka participated in.







