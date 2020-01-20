Machine Gun Kelly crashes his car after recording diss track aimed at Eminem?

Cleveland rapper Machine Gun Kelly was involved in a road accident on Sunday morning.

Taking to Twitter, the "Rap Devil" singer said he had crashed his car in a tree, without elaborating on damages caused by the incident.

"Crashed my car into a tree this morning," he wrote before sharing that he had just recorded a song which he described as "fire".

"But this song we just did is fire so f*** it," Machine Gun Kelly added with a hashtag #TicketsToMyDownfall.

While he didn't reveal what was the song all about, fans were guessing that it might be an answer to Eminem's track.

Although he remained unhurt in the accident, Kelly's tweet suggested that the crash caused considerable damage to his car which was a "purple aston".



A day earlier, he had responded to his rival Detroit rival Eminem who on Friday dropped his surprise album "Music To Be Murdered By" in which he also addressed his rivalry with Machine Gun Kelly.

“But when they ask me is the war finished with MGK? Of course it is,” rapped Eminem “ on his song titled “Unaccommodating”.