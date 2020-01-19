Gal Gadot's reason for not using private jets will have you gushing

Gal Gadot revealed her reasoning behind not preferring a private jet when out and about of the country.

The star’s reasons for this ethical choice is because she wishes to lessen her carbon footprint and leave the planet in a better condition for the sake of her daughters, Alma and Maya.

During an interview with People magazine, the star went onto say, "I think that being a role model and actually doing the things and showing them how it should be done is a big thing, because then it's being incorporated into their life."

She also stated, "so we make sure we recycle and make sure not to use plastic bags, not to travel with (private) jets when we're doing press for movies, we make sure to give back as much as we can back to the world that we're living in."

She also added, "Like when I put my daughters to bed, I play them guided meditation apps and they'll go to sleep. They'll fade out like that, which is great."