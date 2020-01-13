Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘will be severely punished’ for disobeying the queen

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shocked the royal family and the entire world after their announcement about making an exit and stepping down from their royal duties came afloat.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced this shocking decision in a statement wherein they revealed their plans of leaving behind the royal luxuries and choosing to live an independent life with their son Archie.

Although the tonality of the statement was positive, several reports have said that the royal couple have defied the queen and may as well be punished severely as a consequence of it.

According to the Evening Standard, Prince Harry had been pretty vocal about his desires to leave the royal life behind.

He also wanted to discuss the matter with his father Prince Charles and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth in a formal meeting.

However, the "planned meeting" reportedly didn't take place because it was "blocked by courtiers."

The publication went on to add, “The queen made it clear to her grandson that he should not proceed with any announcement this week about his future." But Harry opposed that order and made his decision public on January 8, 2020.

The Evening Standard also reported that "Prince Charles and Prince William, the next two in the line of succession, were only sent a copy of Harry and Meghan's statement '10 minutes' before it was released and without any further consultation.”

“Senior courtiers apparently believe that Harry and Meghan will be punished for this,” it added.