Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson inseparable on Christmas while split buzz dies down

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have shot down rumours pertaining to their split once again as the latter spent Christmas with his ladylove’s family.

The 22-year-old Aussie hunk joined the Wrecking Ball singer and her family for yet another holiday, glimpses of which could be seen on Miley’s Instagram Stories.

Sharing a monochrome shot of the entire Cyrus clan with Cody part of the group, Miley added a “Merry Xmas” for her fans and followers on top.

On the other hand, Cody also turned to Instagram to keep his followers in the loop as he showed them his Christmas gift to Miley — a gold skull necklace.

“Museum quality for my queen,” he added the caption.

Miley’s family photo, featuring her boyfriend as well, included his sisters Noah and Brandi, brothers Braison and Trace and parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Earlier on Christmas day, the 27-year-old former Disney star had also shared an honest holiday post for her fans featuring all her family members, with the caption: “Happy Holidays from America’s most dysfunctional family.”

The post had come after Miley had settled her divorce with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, two days after the former flames would have marked their first wedding anniversary had their marriage lasted more than eight months.

