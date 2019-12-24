Miley Cyrus posts cryptic message on first anniversary with Liam Hemsworth

American singing sensation Miley Cyrus has been all over the news lately owing to the circulating buzz of her split once again, this time with Cody Simpson.

And after the series of tweets she made a day prior about feeling lonely during holidays, the singer is now preaching self-love to all of her fans and followers, and that too on her first wedding anniversary with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Turning to Instagram on the date that, regardless of the split, remains emotional to her, the 27-year-old reminded herself as well as those around her to remain ‘gentle’ on themselves.

“Been seeing a lot of posts about self love and care during Christmas! I think it is super important for everyone to truly enjoy themselves this holiday season! Take time off, relax, enjoy warm meals , indulge in the sweets we usually try to stay away from but alsooooooo KEEP MOVING! Even if it’s for 15-20 minutes a day!” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

“I’ve been trying to be super gentle on myself and even if it’s just a walk with my mama or dogs in the morning! Movement is an important ingredient to self love / care!,” she added.

“Today I did a light round of pilates just to release some healthy endorphins and I felt super positive and lifted right after my practice,” she went on to say on a picture of herself sporting a black sports bra by Calvin Klein and low rise gray sweatpants.

A day prior she shared a powerful message as she brought back a song she wrote back in 2015, titled Sad Christmas Song.

"A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like [expletive] cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone....", she tweeted.

"In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace...", she went on to say.