Why are fans comparing Henry Cavill's 'The Witcher' with 'Game Of Thrones'?

"The Wicther", the Netflix series starring Superman actor Henry Cavill, won people's minds and hearts with its premier on Friday.

Based on a book and video game series, the show features Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a sword-wielding monster slayer.



As it premiered on Friday, some fans and critics called it the next "Game Of Thrones, an HBO series based on G R.R Martin's books.

The show 's release followed skepticism from critics of the video game and the the action packed trailer too failed to reassure the TV watching world that the series is worth their time.

Cavill, a video game aficionado who was said to have begged for the role of Geralt, left the fans waiting for what happens next in the upcoming episodes.



From the reactions "The Witcher" has received on social media, fans have given their approval of the 36-year old actor's role in the fantasy series.

Aside from a minority, critics were also praising the series after the premeir.

“Looks like I’m gonna finish the whole Witcher season tonight,” wrote binge-watcher @stfushehryar on Twitter.

“I’m normally not into shows or movies like this, but the Witcher got me,” @DJSYLK tweeted.

While @ImUrHuckleJordy apparently couldn’t help but appreciate the drama: “‘The Witcher’ [is] not so bad. Pretty dumb, but with gusto. I’m enjoying myself.”