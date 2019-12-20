Joe Alwyn opens up about relationship with Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn and Taylor swift have been in a relationship for almost 3 years but the couple rarely talk about their love life on media. However, Alwyn has recently opened up about dating the Shake It Off singer.

The 28-year-old actor garnered the attention when he finally talked about his girlfriend with The Times. The Favourite actor praised Swift for taking inspiration from their relationship for her songs, expressing it as, "it's flattering."

Talking about the reasons he mostly ignores to talk about their relation, Alwyn shared, "I just don’t pay attention to what I don’t want to pay attention to. I turn everything else down on a dial. I don’t have any interest in tabloids. I know what I want to do, and that’s this, and that’s what I am doing.”

Turning down the rumours that Swift can fly to see him whenever on a private jet, the Harriet star stated, "99.9 percent of what the press write about [us] is false."