Brad Pitt determined to fix broken relationship with son Maddox?

Brad Pitt’s strained relationship with his son Maddox is no hidden secret to the world and the Ad Astra star hasn’t spent time with his son since the time they had a rift on a private plane back in 2016.



It looks like things haven’t changed three years from then and the duo still has some severed connections between them.

However, just recently, an international trip by Brad Pitt made the headlines when he visited South Korea, where Maddox is currently studying.

When asked if the father-son duo met each other amidst their failing relationship, Maddox said that Brad preferred to rather stay away.

As per Us Weekly's sources, the actor did not try to meet or see his son Maddox. "There’s been no contact between them," the grapevine assured.

The news came after the publication revealed that Brad is planning to spend Christmas Eve with kids Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt without a monitor. Maddox, Pax Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt will be skipping the mini Christmas Eve reunion this year.

The insider also went on to add that Brad is not insisting the trio to attend their Christmas festivities.

The source said Brad understands it would make everyone uncomfortable so he has decided not to force the children. "He’s decided not to force it because they’ve already been through so much," it added.