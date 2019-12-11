Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel top the list of Google trending searches 2019 in US

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hollywood movies Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel topped the list of Google trending searches in the United States for the year 2019.
Search engine giant Google on Wednesday unveiled the list of top trending searches across the world for the year 2019.
The Avengers: Endgame was on the top of the table in US. The film was released in April and collected $2.786 billion on the box office.
It was followed by Captain Marvel, which hit the screens on February 27, 2019. The film secured $1.128 billion on the box office.
Comic book movie Joker bagged third place in the top Google trending in US. Starring Joaquin Phoenix as a mentally-ill loner, the film surpassed $1 billion in global ticket sales and became the first R-rated Hollywood movie ever to overcome the milestone.
