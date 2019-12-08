Natalie Portman, The Rock leave lovely comments on Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' Insta post

The first trailer teaser of Wonder Woman 1984 was released by Warner Bros. on Saturday.

The action packed teaser features Diana aka Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) in the sequel to the 2017 Wonder Woman.

The full trailer would be out on Sunday.

Gal Gadot shared the teaser on her Instagram, garnering overwhelming response from her fans and Hollywood colleagues.

"The first teaser is out! Stay tuned for the full trailer tomorrow!! ," she wrote in the caption.





The Rock gave her the thumbs up in the comments section, expressing the hope that the movie is "Gonna be BIG!!".

"Serve it up sistah. Gonna be BIG!!" he wrote with a heart emoji.



Actress Natalie Portman also left a comment under Gal Gadot's Insta post, assuring the Israeli actress that she too is a fan.



"Ahhhh so excited!!!!," Portman wrote.

Over 2.6 million people watched the teaser trailer within an hour after it was posted by Gal Gadot who plays the lead role in the movie.

