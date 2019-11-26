Justin Timberlake feeling 'guilty' after cheating on wife Jessica Biel with Alisha Wainwright

Justin Timberlake has been all over the news lately after he was spotted allegedly cheating on his wife Jessica Biel with Alisha Wainwright.

However, as per the latest intel, the singer is now regretting his action as is looking to make amends with his wife.

A grapevine revealed to E! News: “They are downplaying everything and trying to laugh it off as nothing. But it was definitely inappropriate and something that would make any wife uncomfortable. He had too much to drink and got carried away."

"Their marriage will survive. He feels guilty and will make it up to her. She is very good to him and he knows how lucky he is. He says it was not a big deal, they were all hanging out together and that's the end of the story,” the insider added.



The couple are parents to four-year-old son Silas and have been married since 2012.