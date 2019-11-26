Selena Gomez suffered anxiety attack before performing at the AMAs 2019

Selena Gomez’s recent anxiety attack before her AMA performance occurred due to added pressure she placed on herself.



E-News reports that Selena was not in the best mental space and found herself embroiled into a massive amount of stress ahead of her AMA performance.

A source told the publication, "Selena definitely had anxiety and a panic attack before she went out and was putting a lot of pressure on herself."

The report also shed light on the star’s mental health but Selena was quick to jump onto Instagram to ease her fan base by saying, "Feels good to be back."

She further went on to say, "Thank you to my entire team and to my fans that stand by me. All of this is for you and because of you. excited for this chapter."

Not only fans but Selena’s fellow singers also cheered her on during her performance, from Halsey to Taylor Swift. The duo turned into Selena’s own personal cheerleaders as they danced to the beat of Selena’s tunes.

Check out a video of the adorable exchange below



