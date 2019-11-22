Grammy Awards 2020: Priyanka Chopra leaves heartfelt comment on Nick Jonas post

Priyanka Chopra and her cousin Parineeti Chopra have left heartfelt comments on Nick Jonas’s note after the US singer was nominated for Grammy Awards 2020.

The Jonas Brothers have been nominated for Grammy Awards 2020 and they received the nomination after an extensive period as their last nomination had been back in 2008 for the Best New Artist category.

Nick Jonas, who is the husband of Priyanka Chopra, shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram handle after the Jonas Brothers were nominated.

He posted, “On January 13, 2018 we were all in Mammoth having a boys weekend and ended up having some very honest conversations. It started with an idea of doing a Vegas residency with no new music and eventually we got to a place where we were all okay with doing a documentary of some kind telling a story of the past. We weren’t all the way there through. The road to get where we are today was not easy, it took a lot of healing and time to even be comfortable with doing something together.

This isn’t just a band, this is our family.

There were some really tough moments that had to happen for us to get to this place but it’s right where we are supposed to be. This has truly been our greatest year yet. We get to be back on stage together again, as brothers, where we belong and making music that we love and are proud of. We truly couldn’t be happier…as artists, as friends, and as brothers," Nick wrote.

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra commented on it.

Pee Cee wrote, "My Midas" and Parineeti said, “Nickster you're an ANGEL. They dont make em like you anymore. Damn. Unreal. @nickjonas.”



