Blake Lively draws concern after deleting all Instagram posts

Hollywood’s leading lady Blake Lively left all fans in a frenzy worried about the star after she deleted all of her posts on Instagram.

From the birthday tributes for husband Ryan Reynolds to the jaw-dropping outfit posts, everything on the Gossip Girl actor’s Instagram had suddenly vanished with the exception of one post — her trailer for The Rhythm Section.

While many fans jumped to conjecture after the move, with some speculating a rift with her husband, devoted fans are well aware that this isn’t the first time the actor has done something like this and what the actual reason behind the action is.

This comes as a marketing move by the actor to give fans a clear sign about her upcoming project, The Rhythm Section, which comes as an adaption of the Stephanie Patrick books.



Last year, in October, the actor had done something similar after she deleted all of her Instagram posts to promote A Simple Favor which bagged her ample headlines and attention as well.