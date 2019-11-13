Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spend whopping $20 million on new LA home

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have broken all real estate records with their new home in Encino, Los Angeles proving that their decision to buy property was a smart one.

Reports had been circulating, since the beginning of August, regarding Nick and Priyanka’s desires to buy property and now the couple is making headlines once again after they grabbed a $20 million, 20,0000-square-feet residence in Hollywood.

The globally acclaimed couple have reportedly invested the whopping amount which brings Nick and Priyanka’s real estate estimate to a staggering $34.1 million, when combined.

Reports have revealed that the couple’s lavish new abode boasts of seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, high ceilings with massive space outdoors.

Nick had sold his bachelor pad earlier in August and had since then been in search of a new place to share with his ladylove.

It has been well known for a while now, just how much money the Jonas Brothers have spent on LA real estate in the past.

Joe and Sophie have spent a total of $14.1 million for their digs in Encino Los Angeles, their house is total of 15,000-square-foot in total. Now Nick has followed in his brother’s steed and bagged LA real estate with his lovely wife, which is bigger than the one owned by Joe and Sophie.