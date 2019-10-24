Samsung rolls out Galaxy A30s in Pakistan with triple rear camera setup – Price, specifications and features

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tech giant, Samsung makes a comeback with yet another bang in its A-series.
“Go live on a brighter, wider screen.” Samsung has rolled out the A30s with a promise to a better experience. This eye catching phone is said to have taken over the market with its sleek design, dynamic pattern, and triple-camera option.
Samsung Galaxy A30s features and specifications
Samsung’s ‘Galaxy A30s’ outclasses the previous variant ‘A30’ with its excellent triple rear camera setup. This mid-range smart phone comes with an Infinity-V display and an extra sensor. The extra sensor is there to improve the quality of photography in the cell phone.
The mobile phone features an octa-core chipset that clocks at 1.8 GHz. The chipset is paired with 4 gigabytes of RAM, enough to execute multitasking at a high speed.
This mobile set comes with a 64 GB internal storage. But this wide storage feature is not all. The phone also comes with a MicroSD slot that will enhance the storage of the handset.
Samsung Galaxy A30s price in Pakistan
The price of Samsung Galaxy A30s in Pakistan is approximately Rs 39,999.
Tech giant, Samsung makes a comeback with yet another bang in its A-series.
“Go live on a brighter, wider screen.” Samsung has rolled out the A30s with a promise to a better experience. This eye catching phone is said to have taken over the market with its sleek design, dynamic pattern, and triple-camera option.
Samsung Galaxy A30s features and specifications
Samsung’s ‘Galaxy A30s’ outclasses the previous variant ‘A30’ with its excellent triple rear camera setup. This mid-range smart phone comes with an Infinity-V display and an extra sensor. The extra sensor is there to improve the quality of photography in the cell phone.
The mobile phone features an octa-core chipset that clocks at 1.8 GHz. The chipset is paired with 4 gigabytes of RAM, enough to execute multitasking at a high speed.
This mobile set comes with a 64 GB internal storage. But this wide storage feature is not all. The phone also comes with a MicroSD slot that will enhance the storage of the handset.
Samsung Galaxy A30s price in Pakistan
The price of Samsung Galaxy A30s in Pakistan is approximately Rs 39,999.