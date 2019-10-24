Samsung rolls out Galaxy A30s in Pakistan with triple rear camera setup – Price, specifications and features

Tech giant, Samsung makes a comeback with yet another bang in its A-series.

“Go live on a brighter, wider screen.” Samsung has rolled out the A30s with a promise to a better experience. This eye catching phone is said to have taken over the market with its sleek design, dynamic pattern, and triple-camera option.

Samsung Galaxy A30s features and specifications

Samsung’s ‘Galaxy A30s’ outclasses the previous variant ‘A30’ with its excellent triple rear camera setup. This mid-range smart phone comes with an Infinity-V display and an extra sensor. The extra sensor is there to improve the quality of photography in the cell phone.

The mobile phone features an octa-core chipset that clocks at 1.8 GHz. The chipset is paired with 4 gigabytes of RAM, enough to execute multitasking at a high speed.

This mobile set comes with a 64 GB internal storage. But this wide storage feature is not all. The phone also comes with a MicroSD slot that will enhance the storage of the handset.

Samsung Galaxy A30s price in Pakistan

The price of Samsung Galaxy A30s in Pakistan is approximately Rs 39,999.