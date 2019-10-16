Huawei says revenue in first three quarters up 24.4pc

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Shanghai: Chinese tech giant Huawei said on Wednesday that its revenue for the first nine months of the year grew 24.4 percent year-on-year despite a US campaign to isolate the company globally.
Huawei´s revenues jumped to 610.8 billion yuan ($86.2 billion) and its profit margin grew 8.7 percent, the company announced.
Shanghai: Chinese tech giant Huawei said on Wednesday that its revenue for the first nine months of the year grew 24.4 percent year-on-year despite a US campaign to isolate the company globally.
Huawei´s revenues jumped to 610.8 billion yuan ($86.2 billion) and its profit margin grew 8.7 percent, the company announced.