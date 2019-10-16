close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Mobile

AFP
October 16, 2019

Huawei says revenue in first three quarters up 24.4pc

Mobile

AFP
Wed, Oct 16, 2019

Shanghai: Chinese tech giant Huawei said on Wednesday that its revenue for the first nine months of the year grew 24.4 percent year-on-year despite a US campaign to isolate the company globally.

Huawei´s revenues jumped to 610.8 billion yuan ($86.2 billion) and its profit margin grew 8.7 percent, the company announced.

Latest News

More From Mobile