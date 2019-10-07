Huawei Y5 Lite price in Pakistan, Huawei Y5 Lite Mobile prices and specifications

The Huawei Y5 Lite was launched in Pakistan in December 2018. The Huawei Y5 Lite retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 15,500.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Huawei Y5 Lite.

Huawei Y5 Lite Features Huawei Y5 Lite Specifications

Operating System

Android v8.1 (Oreo)

Display

5.45 inches (13.84 cm) bezel-less display

Performance

MediaTek MT6739 Quad core Processor

1 GB RAM

16 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Camera

8 MP Rear Camera

5 MP Front Camera

Battery

3020 mAh battery

Connectivity

Dual SIM

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 3G

Special Features

No Fingerprint Sensor

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Huawei Y5 Lite price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Huawei Y5 Lite in Pakistan.