Mon Oct 07, 2019
Web Desk
October 7, 2019

Huawei Y5 Lite price in Pakistan, Huawei Y5 Lite Mobile prices and specifications

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 07, 2019

The Huawei Y5 Lite was launched in Pakistan in December 2018. The Huawei Y5 Lite retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 15,500.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Huawei Y5 Lite.

Huawei Y5 Lite FeaturesHuawei Y5 Lite Specifications
Operating System
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
Display
5.45 inches (13.84 cm) bezel-less display
Performance
MediaTek MT6739 Quad core Processor
1 GB RAM
16 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
Camera
8 MP Rear Camera
5 MP Front Camera
Battery
3020 mAh battery
Connectivity
Dual SIM
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 3G
Special Features
No Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Huawei Y5 Lite price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Huawei Y5 Lite in Pakistan.

