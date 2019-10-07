Huawei Y5 Lite price in Pakistan, Huawei Y5 Lite Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Huawei Y5 Lite was launched in Pakistan in December 2018. The Huawei Y5 Lite retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 15,500.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Huawei Y5 Lite.
|Huawei Y5 Lite Features
|Huawei Y5 Lite Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v8.1 (Oreo)
|Display
|5.45 inches (13.84 cm) bezel-less display
|Performance
|MediaTek MT6739 Quad core Processor
1 GB RAM
16 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Camera
|8 MP Rear Camera
5 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|3020 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 3G
|Special Features
|No Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Huawei Y5 Lite price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Huawei Y5 Lite in Pakistan.
The Huawei Y5 Lite was launched in Pakistan in December 2018. The Huawei Y5 Lite retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 15,500.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Huawei Y5 Lite.
|Huawei Y5 Lite Features
|Huawei Y5 Lite Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v8.1 (Oreo)
|Display
|5.45 inches (13.84 cm) bezel-less display
|Performance
|MediaTek MT6739 Quad core Processor
1 GB RAM
16 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Camera
|8 MP Rear Camera
5 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|3020 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 3G
|Special Features
|No Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Huawei Y5 Lite price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Huawei Y5 Lite in Pakistan.