Vivo V17 Pro price in Pakistan, Vivo V17 Pro Mobile prices and specifications

Vivo V17 Pro price in Pakistan

The Vivo V17 Pro was launched in Pakistan in September 2019. The Vivo V17 Pro retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 66,999.



Vivo V17 Pro Features Vivo V17 Pro Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.44 inches (16.36 cm) bezel-less display

Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa core Processor

8 GB RAM

128 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory

Camera

48 + 13 + 8 + 2 MP Quad Rear Cameras

32 + 8 MP Dual Front Cameras

Battery

4100 mAh battery with Fast Charging

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

On-screen Fingerprint Sensor

3.5 mm headphone jack present



