Vivo V17 Pro price in Pakistan, Vivo V17 Pro Mobile prices and specifications

The Vivo V17 Pro was launched in Pakistan in September 2019. The Vivo V17 Pro retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 66,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Vivo V17 Pro.
|Vivo V17 Pro Features
|Vivo V17 Pro Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.44 inches (16.36 cm) bezel-less display
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa core Processor
8 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory
|Camera
|48 + 13 + 8 + 2 MP Quad Rear Cameras
32 + 8 MP Dual Front Cameras
|Battery
|4100 mAh battery with Fast Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Vivo V17 Pro price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Vivo V17 Pro in Pakistan.
