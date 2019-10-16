close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
Web Desk
October 16, 2019

Vivo V17 Pro price in Pakistan, Vivo V17 Pro Mobile prices and specifications

Mobile

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 16, 2019

The Vivo V17 Pro was launched in Pakistan in September 2019. The Vivo V17 Pro retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 66,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Vivo V17 Pro.

Vivo V17 Pro FeaturesVivo V17 Pro Specifications 
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.44 inches (16.36 cm) bezel-less display
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
Performance
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa core Processor
8 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory
Camera
48 + 13 + 8 + 2 MP Quad Rear Cameras
32 + 8 MP Dual Front Cameras
Battery
4100 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Vivo V17 Pro price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Vivo V17 Pro in Pakistan.

