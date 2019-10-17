Oppo Reno 2 price in Pakistan, Oppo Reno 2 Mobile prices and specifications

The Oppo Reno 2 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Oppo Reno 2 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 85,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Oppo Reno 2.

Oppo Reno 2 Features Oppo Reno 2 Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.5 inches (16.51 cm) bezel-less display

Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa core Processor

8 GB RAM

256 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Camera

48 + 8 + 13 + 2 MP Quad Rear Cameras

16 MP Front Camera

Battery

4000 mAh battery with VOOC Charging v3.0, charges upto 51% in 30 minutes

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

On-screen Fingerprint Sensor

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Oppo Reno 2 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Oppo Reno 2 in Pakistan.