Oppo Reno 2 price in Pakistan, Oppo Reno 2 Mobile prices and specifications

The Oppo Reno 2 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Oppo Reno 2 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 85,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Oppo Reno 2.
|Oppo Reno 2 Features
|Oppo Reno 2 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.5 inches (16.51 cm) bezel-less display
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa core Processor
8 GB RAM
256 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Camera
|48 + 8 + 13 + 2 MP Quad Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4000 mAh battery with VOOC Charging v3.0, charges upto 51% in 30 minutes
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Oppo Reno 2 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Oppo Reno 2 in Pakistan.
