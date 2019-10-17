close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
October 17, 2019

Oppo Reno 2 price in Pakistan, Oppo Reno 2 Mobile prices and specifications

Thu, Oct 17, 2019

The Oppo Reno 2 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Oppo Reno 2 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 85,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Oppo Reno 2.

Oppo Reno 2 FeaturesOppo Reno 2 Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.5 inches (16.51 cm) bezel-less display
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
Performance
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa core Processor
8 GB RAM
256 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
Camera
48 + 8 + 13 + 2 MP Quad Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
Battery
4000 mAh battery with VOOC Charging v3.0, charges upto 51% in 30 minutes
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Oppo Reno 2 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Oppo Reno 2 in Pakistan.

