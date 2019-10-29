Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 Mobile prices and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 22,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A5 2019.

Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 Features Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 Specifications

Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Display

5.7 Inches

Super Amoled Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch

Performance

Octa-Core

16GB Built-in, 2GB RAM

Camera

Dual 16 MP + 2 MP, autofocus, LED flash

Front 16 MP Battery

4000 mAh

Connectivity

Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)

Special Features

Fingerprint Sensor

3.5mm Audio Jack



The Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 in Pakistan.