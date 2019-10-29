close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
Web Desk
October 29, 2019

Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 Mobile prices and specifications

Mobile

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 29, 2019

The Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 22,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A5 2019.

Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 Features Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 Specifications
Operating System
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Display
5.7 Inches
Super Amoled Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Performance
Octa-Core
16GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
Camera
Dual 16 MP + 2 MP, autofocus, LED flash
Front 16 MP
Battery
4000 mAh
Connectivity
Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Special Features
Fingerprint Sensor
3.5mm Audio Jack

The Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 in Pakistan.

