Vivo V17 price in Pakistan, Vivo V17 Mobile prices and specifications

The Vivo V17 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Vivo V17 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 65,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Vivo V17.
|Vivo V17 Features
|Vivo V17 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.39 inches (16.23 cm) bezel-less display
Corning Gorilla Glass Protection
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa core Processor
6 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Camera
|24 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP Quad Rear Cameras
16 + 2 MP Dual Front Cameras
|Battery
|4000 mAh battery with Fast Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Vivo V17 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Vivo V17 in Pakistan.
