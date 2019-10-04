close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Gadgets

Web Desk
October 4, 2019

Vivo V17 price in Pakistan, Vivo V17 Mobile prices and specifications

Gadgets

Web Desk
Fri, Oct 04, 2019

The Vivo V17 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Vivo V17 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 65,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Vivo V17.

Vivo V17 FeaturesVivo V17 Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.39 inches (16.23 cm) bezel-less display
Corning Gorilla Glass Protection
Performance
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa core Processor
6 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
Camera
24 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP Quad Rear Cameras
16 + 2 MP Dual Front Cameras
Battery
4000 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Vivo V17 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Vivo V17 in Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Gadgets