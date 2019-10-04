Vivo V17 price in Pakistan, Vivo V17 Mobile prices and specifications

The Vivo V17 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Vivo V17 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 65,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Vivo V17.

Vivo V17 Features Vivo V17 Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.39 inches (16.23 cm) bezel-less display

Corning Gorilla Glass Protection

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa core Processor

6 GB RAM

128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Camera

24 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP Quad Rear Cameras

16 + 2 MP Dual Front Cameras

Battery

4000 mAh battery with Fast Charging

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

On-screen Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present

