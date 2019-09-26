Oppo F11 price in Pakistan, Oppo F11 Mobile prices and specifications

The Oppo F11 was launched in Pakistan in February 2019. The Oppo F11 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 35,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Oppo F11.
|Oppo F11 Features
|Oppo F11 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.5 inches (16.51 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
|Performance
|MediaTek Helio P70 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Camera
|48 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4020 mAh battery with VOOC Charging v3.0
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Oppo F11 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Oppo F11 in Pakistan.
