Oppo F11 price in Pakistan

Oppo F11 price in Pakistan, Oppo F11 Mobile prices and specifications The Oppo F11 was launched in Pakistan in February 2019. The Oppo F11 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 35,999 .

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Oppo F11. Oppo F11 Features Oppo F11 Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.5 inches (16.51 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Performance

MediaTek Helio P70 Octa core Processor

4 GB RAM

128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Camera

48 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras

16 MP Front Camera

Battery

4020 mAh battery with VOOC Charging v3.0

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Oppo F11 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Oppo F11 in Pakistan.

