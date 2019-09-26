Print Story
Oppo F11 price in Pakistan, Oppo F11 Mobile prices and specifications

September 26, 2019

The Oppo F11 was launched in Pakistan in February 2019. The Oppo F11 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 35,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Oppo F11.

Oppo F11 FeaturesOppo F11 Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.5 inches (16.51 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
Performance
MediaTek Helio P70 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
Camera
48 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
Battery
4020 mAh battery with VOOC Charging v3.0
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Oppo F11 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Oppo F11 in Pakistan.

