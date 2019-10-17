OPPO Launching Reno 2 and Reno 2F Today with 48MP Quad Camera

Oppo mobile is launching two new devices Reno 2 and Reno 2 F for the Pakistani markets today, October 17, 2019.



Oppo released original Reno series mobiles in Pakistan earlier this summer.

Expected retail price of Oppo Reno 2 in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 85,999 while the Oppo Reno 2 F price will be Rs 59,999.

Key Features and Specifications

Oppo Reno 2

The Oppo Reno 2, having 8 GB RAM / 256 GB internal storage variant, will be available in two different colours Ocean Green (Fog Sea Green) and Jet Black (Extreme Night Black).

5x Hybrid Zoom function is available for Reno2.

Reno2 uses a 48MP ultra-clear main camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 13MP telephoto lens combo to bring high performing results in a variety of environments when using the 5x Hybrid Zoom. It provides for a full 5x range of zoom with variable focal length from 16mm–83mm.

Reno2 adopts a 48MP+8MP+13MP+2MP quad rear camera.

6.5 inches (Reno2) is the diagonal length of the display when the four rounded corners are taken to be pointed corners (i.e. actual size is marginally smaller).

4000mAh is the typical battery value. Rated capacity is less.

The charging speed is increased by 100% at the trickle charging stage.

Oppo Reno 2 F

The Oppo Reno 2F will be available in 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage variant. The colours of Sky White and Lake Green.

Reno2 F adopts a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad rear camera.

6.5 inches (Reno2 F) is the diagonal length of the display when the four rounded corners are taken to be pointed corners (i.e. actual size is marginally smaller).

4000mAh is the typical battery value. Rated capacity is less.

The charging speed is increased by 100% at the trickle charging stage.