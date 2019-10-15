Samsung launches Galaxy A20s with triple rear cameras in Pakistan – Price, features, and specifications

Samsung's A-series is back with a bang!



Soon after A20 release in April, Samsung is back with the Galaxy A20s, with a few minor changes to the phone.

The revamped A-series has come out with the Galaxy A20s including a few noticeable upgrades, namely a Snapdragon 450 chip.

The key highlight of the new Galaxy A20s includes an HD+ display with triple rear cameras.

Samsung Galaxy A20s features and specifications

The phone comes with Dolby Atmos Surround Sound technology. It supports 15W fast charging and additionally comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with three distinct color options in a mirror-like finish. The phone comes with 32/64GB built-in storage and 3/4GB RAM.

Some other improvements include a change in the camera and optics department.

The twin camera setup has been upgraded to a triple rear-camera hardware setup and comes well-equipped with a 13MP primary sensor that works in combination with its 5MP and 8MP available secondary sensors.

Some other noticeable changes include a maxed out screen size, from a 6.4-inch to a whopping 6.5-inch.

Samsung Galaxy A20s price in Pakistan

The price of Samsung Galaxy A20s in Pakistan is approximately Rs28,999.