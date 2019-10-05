Realme 3 price in Pakistan, Realme 3 Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Realme 3 was launched in Pakistan in March 2019. The Realme 3 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 22,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Realme 3.
|Realme 3 Features
|Realme 3 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.2 inches (15.75 cm) bezel-less display with notch
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
|Performance
|MediaTek Helio P70 Octa core Processor
3 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Camera
|13 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras
13 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4230 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Realme 3 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Realme 3 in Pakistan.
The Realme 3 was launched in Pakistan in March 2019. The Realme 3 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 22,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Realme 3.
|Realme 3 Features
|Realme 3 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.2 inches (15.75 cm) bezel-less display with notch
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
|Performance
|MediaTek Helio P70 Octa core Processor
3 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Camera
|13 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras
13 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4230 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Realme 3 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Realme 3 in Pakistan.