Nokia Dual Sim Mobile Prices in Pakistan, Features and Specifications

Here are the features and specifications of 5 Nokia dual SIM phones including Nokia 8110, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 8, and Nokia 3V available in Pakistan. Please find the detailed list of phones with dual SIM along with their price in Pakistan.



Nokia 3 V

Nokia 3 V is a triple-camera phone with a 20-MP front camera and 48-MP rear camera. It has 6GB RAM with 128GB internal memory. It has a 6.0" display screen. It is available in Cyan green, Charcoal and Ice colors.

The Nokia 3 V retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 26,500.



DESIGN

Color Tempered blue

Size 161.24 x 76.24 x 9.10 mm

Weight 188.6 g (6.65 oz)

PERFORMANCE

Operating system Android 9 Pie

RAM 2 GB LPDDR3

CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 429

DISPLAY

Size and type 6.26" HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with selfie notch

Resolution 720x1520, 269 PPI

Aspect ratio 19:9

Material 2.5D glass

CONNECTIVITY

Cable Micro USB cable

Sensors Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Biometric face unlock

Keys Power/notification light key, Volume up/down key, the Google Assistant Button

Other OTG

STORAGE

Internal memory 16 GB

Storage type eMMC

MicroSD card slot Supports up to 128 GB

Other Google Drive

CAMERA

Rear camera 13 MP AF/F2.2/1.12µm with flash

Front-facing camera 5 MP FF/F2.2/1.12µm/77° FOV with face unlock

POWER

Battery type 4000mAh (non-removable)

Charging cable Micro USB

2-day battery life



Nokia 2.2

Nokia 2.2 is a triple-camera phone with a 8-MP front camera and 16-MP rear camera. It has 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory. It has a 6.3" display screen. It is available in Ceramic black and Ice colors.

The Nokia 2.2 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 18,699.



Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

5.71 inches (14.5 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Performance

MediaTek Helio A22 Quad core Processor

2 GB RAM

16 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB

Camera

13 MP Rear Camera

5 MP Front Camera

Battery

3000 mAh battery

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

No Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



Nokia 4.2

Nokia 4.2 is a single-camera phone with a 5-MP front camera and 13-MP rear camera. It has 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory. It has a 6.3" display screen. It is available in Black and Gray colors.

The Nokia 4.2 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 28,000.



Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie) Display

5.71 inches (14.5 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Octa core Processor

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB

Camera

13 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras

8 MP Front Camera

Battery

3000 mAh battery

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 8 Sirocco is a single-camera phone with a 8-MP front camera and 16-MP rear camera. It has 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory. It has a 4.5" display screen. It is available in Black, Brown and Blue colors.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 79,800.



Operating System

Android v8.0 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie) Display

5.5 inches (13.97 cm) display

Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Design

Slim Design

Waterproof, IP67

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998 Octa core Processor

6 GB RAM

128 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory

Camera

12 + 13 MP Dual Rear Cameras

5 MP Front Camera

Battery

3260 mAh battery with Quick Charging v4.0

Wireless Charging

Connectivity

Single SIM: Nano with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

3.5 mm headphone jack present



Nokia 8110 4G

Nokia 8110 4G is a single-camera phone with a 2-MP front camera and 5-MP rear camera. It has 1GB RAM with 8GB internal memory. It has a 5.5" display screen. It is available in Blue and Red colors.

The Nokia 8110 4G retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 7,150.



Operating System

KAI OS

Display

2.45 inches (6.22 cm) display

Design

Polycarbonate Back, Polycarbonate Frame

IP52

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 MSM8905 Dual core Processor

512 MB RAM

4 GB internal storage, expandable upto 32 GB

Camera

2 MP Rear Camera

Battery

1500 mAh battery

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Micro + Nano with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

No Fingerprint Sensor

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The prices mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the prices.

