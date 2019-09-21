Nokia Dual Sim Mobile Prices in Pakistan, Features and Specifications

Here are the features and specifications of 5 Nokia dual SIM phones including Nokia 8110, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 8, and Nokia 3V available in Pakistan. Please find the detailed list of phones with dual SIM along with their price in Pakistan.
Nokia 3 V is a triple-camera phone with a 20-MP front camera and 48-MP rear camera. It has 6GB RAM with 128GB internal memory. It has a 6.0" display screen. It is available in Cyan green, Charcoal and Ice colors.
The Nokia 3 V retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 26,500.
|Nokia 3 V Features
|Nokia 3 V Specifications
|DESIGN
|Color Tempered blue
Size 161.24 x 76.24 x 9.10 mm
Weight 188.6 g (6.65 oz)
|PERFORMANCE
|Operating system Android 9 Pie
RAM 2 GB LPDDR3
CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
|DISPLAY
|Size and type 6.26" HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with selfie notch
Resolution 720x1520, 269 PPI
Aspect ratio 19:9
Material 2.5D glass
|CONNECTIVITY
|Cable Micro USB cable
Sensors Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Biometric face unlock
Keys Power/notification light key, Volume up/down key, the Google Assistant Button
Other OTG
|STORAGE
|Internal memory 16 GB
Storage type eMMC
MicroSD card slot Supports up to 128 GB
Other Google Drive
|CAMERA
|Rear camera 13 MP AF/F2.2/1.12µm with flash
Front-facing camera 5 MP FF/F2.2/1.12µm/77° FOV with face unlock
|POWER
|Battery type 4000mAh (non-removable)
Charging cable Micro USB
2-day battery life
Nokia 2.2 is a triple-camera phone with a 8-MP front camera and 16-MP rear camera. It has 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory. It has a 6.3" display screen. It is available in Ceramic black and Ice colors.
The Nokia 2.2 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 18,699.
|Nokia 2.2 Features
|Nokia 2.2 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|5.71 inches (14.5 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
|Performance
|MediaTek Helio A22 Quad core Processor
2 GB RAM
16 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB
|Camera
|13 MP Rear Camera
5 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|3000 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|No Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
Nokia 4.2 is a single-camera phone with a 5-MP front camera and 13-MP rear camera. It has 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory. It has a 6.3" display screen. It is available in Black and Gray colors.
The Nokia 4.2 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 28,000.
|Nokia 4.2 Features
|Nokia 4.2 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|5.71 inches (14.5 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Octa core Processor
3 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB
|Camera
|13 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|3000 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
Nokia 8 Sirocco is a single-camera phone with a 8-MP front camera and 16-MP rear camera. It has 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory. It has a 4.5" display screen. It is available in Black, Brown and Blue colors.
The Nokia 8 Sirocco retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 79,800.
|Nokia 8 Sirocco Features
|Nokia 8 Sirocco Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v8.0 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|5.5 inches (13.97 cm) display
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
|Design
|Slim Design
Waterproof, IP67
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998 Octa core Processor
6 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory
|Camera
|12 + 13 MP Dual Rear Cameras
5 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|3260 mAh battery with Quick Charging v4.0
Wireless Charging
|Connectivity
|Single SIM: Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
Nokia 8110 4G is a single-camera phone with a 2-MP front camera and 5-MP rear camera. It has 1GB RAM with 8GB internal memory. It has a 5.5" display screen. It is available in Blue and Red colors.
The Nokia 8110 4G retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 7,150.
|Nokia 8110 4G Features
|Nokia 8110 4G Specifications
|Operating System
|KAI OS
|Display
|2.45 inches (6.22 cm) display
|Design
|Polycarbonate Back, Polycarbonate Frame
IP52
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 MSM8905 Dual core Processor
512 MB RAM
4 GB internal storage, expandable upto 32 GB
|Camera
|2 MP Rear Camera
|Battery
|1500 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Micro + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|No Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The prices mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the prices.
