Nokia 8.1 price in Pakistan, Nokia 8.1 Mobile prices and specifications

The Nokia 8.1 was launched in Pakistan in December 2018. The Nokia 8.1 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 39,899.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 8.1.
|Nokia 8.1 Features
|Nokia 8.1 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.18 inches (15.7 cm) bezel-less display with notch
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
|Design
|Slim Design
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB
|Camera
|12 + 13 MP Dual Rear Cameras
20 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|3500 mAh battery with Fast Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Nokia 8.1 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 8.1 in Pakistan.
