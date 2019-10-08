close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Gadgets

Web Desk
October 8, 2019

Nokia 8.1 price in Pakistan, Nokia 8.1 Mobile prices and specifications

Gadgets

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 08, 2019

The Nokia 8.1 was launched in Pakistan in December 2018. The Nokia 8.1 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 39,899.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 8.1.

Nokia 8.1 FeaturesNokia 8.1 Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.18 inches (15.7 cm) bezel-less display with notch
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
Design
Slim Design
Performance
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB
Camera
12 + 13 MP Dual Rear Cameras
20 MP Front Camera
Battery
3500 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Nokia 8.1 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 8.1 in Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Gadgets