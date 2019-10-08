Samsung Galaxy A50s price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A50s Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Samsung Galaxy A50s is coming soon in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy A50s expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 56,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A50s.
|Samsung Galaxy A50s Features
|Samsung Galaxy A50s Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.4 inches (16.26 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
|Design
|Slim Design
|Performance
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
|Camera
|48 + 8 + 5 MP Triple Rear Cameras
32 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4000 mAh battery with Fast Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Samsung Galaxy A50s price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A50s in Pakistan.
