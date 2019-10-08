close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
Gadgets

Web Desk
October 8, 2019

Samsung Galaxy A50s price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A50s Mobile prices and specifications

Gadgets

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 08, 2019

The Samsung Galaxy A50s is coming soon in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy A50s expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 56,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A50s.

Samsung Galaxy A50s FeaturesSamsung Galaxy A50s Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.4 inches (16.26 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Design
Slim Design
Performance
Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
Camera
48 + 8 + 5 MP Triple Rear Cameras
32 MP Front Camera
Battery
4000 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Samsung Galaxy A50s price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A50s in Pakistan.

