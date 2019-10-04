Realme 5 price in Pakistan, Realme 5 Mobile prices and specifications

The Realme 5 was launched in Pakistan in August 2019. The Realme 5 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 25,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Realme 5.

Realme 5 Features Realme 5 Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.5 inches (16.51 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Design

Splashproof

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Octa core Processor

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Camera

12 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP Quad Rear Cameras

13 MP Front Camera

Battery

5000 mAh battery

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Realme 5 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Realme 5 in Pakistan.