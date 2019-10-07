Nokia 3.2 price in Pakistan, Nokia 3.2 Mobile prices and specifications

The Nokia 3.2 was launched in Pakistan in February 2019. The Nokia 3.2 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 18,299.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 3.2.

Nokia 3.2 Features Nokia 3.2 Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.26 inches (15.9 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 Quad core Processor

2 GB RAM

16 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB

Camera

13 MP Rear Camera

5 MP Front Camera

Battery

4000 mAh battery

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

No Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Nokia 3.2 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 3.2 in Pakistan.