Mon Oct 07, 2019
Gadgets

Web Desk
October 7, 2019

Nokia 3.2 price in Pakistan, Nokia 3.2 Mobile prices and specifications

Gadgets

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 07, 2019

The Nokia 3.2 was launched in Pakistan in February 2019. The Nokia 3.2 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 18,299.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 3.2.

Nokia 3.2 FeaturesNokia 3.2 Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.26 inches (15.9 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Performance
Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 Quad core Processor
2 GB RAM
16 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB
Camera
13 MP Rear Camera
5 MP Front Camera
Battery
4000 mAh battery
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
No Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Nokia 3.2 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 3.2 in Pakistan.

