Nokia 3.2 price in Pakistan, Nokia 3.2 Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Nokia 3.2 was launched in Pakistan in February 2019. The Nokia 3.2 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 18,299.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 3.2.
|Nokia 3.2 Features
|Nokia 3.2 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.26 inches (15.9 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 Quad core Processor
2 GB RAM
16 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB
|Camera
|13 MP Rear Camera
5 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4000 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|No Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Nokia 3.2 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 3.2 in Pakistan.
The Nokia 3.2 was launched in Pakistan in February 2019. The Nokia 3.2 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 18,299.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 3.2.
|Nokia 3.2 Features
|Nokia 3.2 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.26 inches (15.9 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 Quad core Processor
2 GB RAM
16 GB internal storage, expandable upto 400 GB
|Camera
|13 MP Rear Camera
5 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4000 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|No Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Nokia 3.2 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 3.2 in Pakistan.