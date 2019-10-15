Samsung Galaxy A20s features, specifications and price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A20s is expected to be launched in Pakistan at the end of October 2019 with a retail price approximately Rs. 28,999.



Following are the Samsung Galaxy A20s special features and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A20s Features Samsung Galaxy A20s Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.5 inches (16.51 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Design

Slim Design

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Tru-Octa Core Processor

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB

Camera

13 + 8 + 5 MP Triple Rear Cameras

8 MP Front Camera

Battery

4000 mAh battery with Fast Charging

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Samsung Galaxy A20s price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A20s in Pakistan.