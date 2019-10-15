close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Gadgets

Web Desk
October 15, 2019

Samsung Galaxy A20s features, specifications and price in Pakistan

Gadgets

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 15, 2019

The Samsung Galaxy A20s is expected to be launched in Pakistan at the end of October 2019 with a retail price approximately Rs. 28,999.

Following are the Samsung Galaxy A20s special features and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A20s FeaturesSamsung Galaxy A20s Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.5 inches (16.51 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Design
Slim Design
Performance
Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Tru-Octa Core Processor
3 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
Camera
13 + 8 + 5 MP Triple Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
Battery
4000 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Samsung Galaxy A20s price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A20s in Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Gadgets