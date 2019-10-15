Samsung Galaxy A20s features, specifications and price in Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Samsung Galaxy A20s is expected to be launched in Pakistan at the end of October 2019 with a retail price approximately Rs. 28,999.
Following are the Samsung Galaxy A20s special features and specifications.
|Samsung Galaxy A20s Features
|Samsung Galaxy A20s Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.5 inches (16.51 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
|Design
|Slim Design
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Tru-Octa Core Processor
3 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
|Camera
|13 + 8 + 5 MP Triple Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4000 mAh battery with Fast Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Samsung Galaxy A20s price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A20s in Pakistan.
The Samsung Galaxy A20s is expected to be launched in Pakistan at the end of October 2019 with a retail price approximately Rs. 28,999.
Following are the Samsung Galaxy A20s special features and specifications.
|Samsung Galaxy A20s Features
|Samsung Galaxy A20s Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.5 inches (16.51 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
|Design
|Slim Design
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Tru-Octa Core Processor
3 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
|Camera
|13 + 8 + 5 MP Triple Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4000 mAh battery with Fast Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Samsung Galaxy A20s price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A20s in Pakistan.