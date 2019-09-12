Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain to star together in a drama serial for the first time

If there’s one couple that knows how to stay in the news, it’s this one. As people still debate over Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, and their proposal, it looks like the two lovebirds are moving upwards and onwards in life.



Fresh out of the announcement of their engagement – an elaborate affair that took the Pakistani world by storm, leading to memes and comments galore – the couple is now set to spice things up in their upcoming drama ‘Jhooti’.

Sharing an adorable photo with ladylove Iqra Aziz, the ‘Lahore Se Aage’ star maintaining his reputation of being witty, praised his fiancé.

The picture from the sets shows the two affectionately looking at each other. The ‘Bandi’ star captioned the picture, “JHOOTI @iiqraaziz k sath acting ka pehla experience hai. Bhai wah kya hi kamaal adakara hain aap. (Working for the first time with Iqra Aziz. No doubt you are an awesome actor)."

‘Suno Chanda’ starlet was quick to comment back on the lovely picture of the duo, complimenting her beau back the 21-year-old wrote, “Muqabla sakht hai (The competition is tough)."