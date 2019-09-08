Camila Cabello opens up relationship with Shawn Menndes: ‘I’m going to protect it’

As the newest lovebirds in town Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes paint the town red with their endearing romance, the former may have finally confessed that there is a possibility of her ultimately falling in love.

During a recent interview with Elle Magazine, the 22-year-old singer addressed the buzz around her remaining mum on her relationship with Mendes, and how the two are going to fall for each other while putting the rest of the world out of focus.

“We are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching," she said adding that: “That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it."

She went on to reveal what it felt like working alongside Mendes and how she wasn’t initially interested in doing the collaboration with him over ‘Señorita’ but owing to the song being stuck in her head, she went ahead with the idea only to find Mendes was no longer interested.

She revealed that the changes went on for another eight months. "Then we finally went into the studio and reworked it so we both felt good about it, without any pressure. I love working with him so much," she said.