Mehwish Hayat shares picture with Priyanka Chopra’s hubby Nick Jonas

One of the busiest actresses of Pakistan, Mehwish Hayat was way too happy to meet American singer Nick Jonas, who is better half of Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, in New York recently.



The Load Wedding star met him during a tennis match of the US Open Men’s Semi-Finals at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. The actress shared the picture on her Instagram account, setting the internet on fire.

The Pakistani actress is currently visiting the US on a leisure trip to spend time with the family. Being one of the most successful actresses, Mehwish doesn’t waste her time and takes some time out to rejuvenate herself whenever she can.

Some days back, Priyanka was also witnessed relishing her time watching a tennis match along with her mother Madhu Chopra.

Mehwish Hayat posted her picture with a caption, “Guess who I ran into at the US Open Men's Semi Finals in New York! One thing we both agreed on was that we were both rooting for @rafaelnadal ! @nickjonas

#MehwishHayat #NickJonas #Rafa#USopen #Nyc @emirates @usopen”

The picture has caused a few raised eyebrows as Hayat is known for views about the alleged stereotyping of Pakistanis and Muslims in Bollywood and Hollywood.

The 'Punjab Nahi Jaungi' actress in an opinion piece to CNN took a dig at Priyanka Chopra criticising her for encouraging war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Baffled at the picture, Indians and Pakistanis took side. But, there were some others who loved her gorgeous and glamorous good looks.

Last month, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg awarded her the Pride of Performance Award during a ceremony in Norway. At the ceremony, she made her point that Bollywood and Hollywood are in a way behind creating the stereotype image of Pakistan globally.



Recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, she is one of the highest paid actresses in Pakistan.





Hayat has expressed her viewpoints at various international platforms about the alleged stereotyping of Pakistanis and Muslims in films of Hollywood. Recently, she also urged Bollywood and Hollywood not to project a negative image of her country.