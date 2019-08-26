WATCH: Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar Khan Valima Reception

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar Khan, the latest most admired couple of Pakistan television industry, who tied the knot yesterday in an intimate wedding ceremony, threw away a valima reception on Monday night.





The reception was attended by family, friends and a lot of well-known celebrities and politicians.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, renowned singer Atif Aslam, a writer turned actor Vasay Chaudhary were also present at the valima reception.

The couple looked amazing together, and the 25-year-old artist bride was glowing in an elegant white dress complimented with silver embellishments, with minimal make-up and jewelry.

On the contrary, Hamza kept it simple with plain black shalwar kameez with the same color waistcoat.

Just like the Nikah ceremony, the Valima Reception was also a simple event, with simple decor and no extravagance.

We wish the couple good wishes for this new chapter in their life.