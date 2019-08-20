Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur to tie the knot?

Breaking the hearts of his million fans, another Bollywood hunk may reportedly be taking cues from his contemporaries in the film industry and tying the knot very soon.



Buzz has it that eminent actor Aditya Roy Kapur might just be gearing up to tie the knot in 2020 with his rumoured girlfriend, model and actress Diwa Dhawan.

Indian media outlets have reported on the couple, being surrounded by link-up rumours for quite some time now, to say I do next year.

For now, the 'Aashiqui 2' actor who has not been very public about his personal life from the start, has decided to remain mum on the matter.

Even when he was asked by Karan Johar on his chat show about the link-up rumours with Diva, Aditya maintained that he was “just friends” with her.

Like a true diva, Aditya's rumoured model girlfriend is absolutely stunning.

Diwa was born in Long Island, New York to Indian parents in 1990. She moved back to India to make a career in fashion, after graduating from the Fashion Institute Of Technology.

She was 14 when she caught the attention of designers like Manish Arora and JJ Valaya.

Since then the ravishing model has walked the ramp for high-profile designers including Manish Malhotra and Tarun Tahiliani.