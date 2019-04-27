Shraddha Kapoor gets nostalgic as 'Aashiqui 2' clocks six years

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Acclaimed Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has gotten nostalgic on the completion of 6 years of her highly successful film 'Aashiqui 2' in a social media post that has seen the bubbly actress celebrating the major feat.
Taking to her Twitter account, the ‘Ek Villain’ actress even sang a song from the film which depicted her in an intense love relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur.
Shraddha captioned the post as:
“I am what I am because of you all #6YearsOfAashiqui2”.
On the work front, the 32-year-old actress will next be seen on the screens with ‘Baahubali’ actor Prabhas for the first time in their movie ‘Saaho’.
