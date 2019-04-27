Shraddha Kapoor gets nostalgic as 'Aashiqui 2' clocks six years

Acclaimed Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has gotten nostalgic on the completion of 6 years of her highly successful film 'Aashiqui 2' in a social media post that has seen the bubbly actress celebrating the major feat.



Taking to her Twitter account, the ‘Ek Villain’ actress even sang a song from the film which depicted her in an intense love relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Shraddha captioned the post as:



“I am what I am because of you all #6YearsOfAashiqui2”.

On the work front, the 32-year-old actress will next be seen on the screens with ‘Baahubali’ actor Prabhas for the first time in their movie ‘Saaho’.

