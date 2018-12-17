YouTube bans T-Pain's new single for copying Aashiqui 2's 'Tum Hi Ho'

American rapper T-Pain has landed in hot waters after his new single sounded a lot like a Bollywood's crowd-favorite from Aashiqui 2 titled ‘Tum Hi Ho.’



The surprise new track by the Up Down hit maker was immediately blocked by YouTube on the grounds of copyright violation as the melodies of the two songs appeared to have noticeable similarities.

Titled ‘That’s Yo Money’ the copyrights violation was also pointed out by Mithoon who lent his vocals for the blockbuster Hindi film's hit song, as well as the director Mohit Suri.

“Sir, the melody that you have used in your new song is my original work for a previously released Hindi film..The Label is looking into this. #tumhiho #Aashiqui2,” Mithoon tweeted.

“Dunno why but this seems familiar,” Suri stated.

While the song was taken down by YouTube following the tweets by the singer and the director, T-Pain came forth in his defense, after which he received massive criticism for coming off as ‘racist.’

“Woke up to getting dragged by brown twitter. Sooooo yea. I definitely didn’t produce this song. Had no idea that was a sample and have never heard the music before I got the beat from the producer. Easy thing to work out. The labels will be in contact. Thanx,” he stated.

Responding to the rapper’s statement, Suri retorted: “Brown Twitter !! Sir is that what your response is .?? is this a apology or foolish ignorance .if you hadn’t been so stuck up in your world and realised that this song has crossed over a billion streaming’s .maybe you would understand.”



