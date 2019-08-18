Karan Johar slams troll poking fun at his sexuality

Bollywood's acclaimed director-producer Karan Johar is not new to trolls having faced flak over his films, his fashion choices and now his sexuality as well.

While he may be an easy target, the television host leaves no stone unturned in making sure he shuts them up with a befitting reply.



Recently, when a social media troll, commented about the filmmakers' sexuality, Karan responded to the tweet with a sarcastic reply.

In a now-deleted tweet, the troll on Sunday wrote to Karan saying, “Karan Johar ke life pe ek movie banani chahiye. Karan Johar: the gay. (A movie should be made on Karan Johar’s life – Karan Johar: the gay)”

Karan re-tweeted it and replied, “You absolutely original genius! Where have you been hiding all this while? Thank you for existing and emerging as the most prolific voice in Twitter today.”

This is not the first time that Karan has managed to provoke controversy, the director-producer is known to be prone to contentions.

In Arbaaz Khan’s chat show ‘Pinch’ when quizzed about what he does to keep the trolls at bay the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' hitmaker had said, “Initially, when I used to get it (trolling), I used to deal with it by being upset and angry. Then it went into a state of indifference, and now I am in a state of glorious amusement. Every morning I wake up to abuse, and it amuses me.”

On the work front, Karan is prepping for his next directorial ‘Takht’, a period drama that is likely to go on floors by year-end. The film will star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.