Simon Cowell’s new face is drawing concern from the internet

Known far and wide as one of the fiercest critics in the music industry in US and UK, Simon Cowell is usually the one giving judgement and critique but the television producer has become the target of internet trolling this time.

The multi-millionaire businessman made a recent red carpet appearance that left the internet buzzing over his altered look.

The talent manager looked dapper in a grey jumper over black trousers paired with brown shoes but it wasn’t his attire that caught attention but rather the enhanced physical features.

The famed ‘American Idol’ judge sported sheared facial hair with a tan and teeth shining bright with his weight going down an impressive 10 kilograms as well.

Social media users were quick to point out that his face may have gone through cosmetic surgery with something unsettling happening to his facial features.

The speculations by netizens were also met with a nod of agreement by gossip blogger Perez Hilton who stated: "I'm going with: new veneers, fillers in the cheek, Botox in the forehead and a possible eye job too!"

The 59-year-old former mentor of British boy band One Direction had earlier opened up about his lifestyle change after a major health scare back in 2017 where he fell off the stairs.

He was said to have changed his unhealthy diet to absolute veganism that he is reported to be maintaining to date.



