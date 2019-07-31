Sonakshi Sinha calls out sexism in Bollywood: 'We should retire the use of 'women-centric films'

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has called out sweeping sexism and gender discrimination that exists in Bollywood saying that she doesn't understand the use of the phrase 'women-centric films'.



The actor who is single-handedly helming her next big film 'Khandaani Shafakhana' has a problem with the way such films are labelled.

In a recent interview, Sonakshi said, “I just want this whole thing of calling a film led by a female artiste ‘woman centric’ to go away because when Akshay (Kumar) or Salman (Khan) does a film, no one calls it a male-centric film. A film is a film. Period. We should stop categorising them. We should treat them as equals.”

Sonakshi also added that in the film industry male stars turn down films that have bigger roles for the female counterparts.



The revelation came after she was informed how in a previous interview with indianexpress.com, her Mission Mangal co-star Taapsee Pannu had said that it’s difficult to get male stars for films with stronger female characters.

Sonakshi said it's completely true.

"It’s true. This is a mindset that should change because I think it would be really nice to have men supporting women for a change. I would also like to see that in Hindi films," she shared about gender based disparity.

The 'Dabangg' actor was quick to mention that men should be held answerable for this pattern. “Now, why that happens you should ask the men.”