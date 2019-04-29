Kajol had a big crush on Akshay Kumar, reveals Karan Johar

MUMBAI: Bollywood's amazing actress Kajol, who has shared great onscreen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan, Amir Khan, and husband Ajay Devgn, had a crush on Akshay Kumar, filmmaker and her close friend Karan Johar revealed.

Karan Johar and Kajol are best of friends and have many secrets of each other. In a fun-filled chat show, the Bollywood friends talked about how they met for the first time and shared memories of industry parties. The filmmaker revealed that the Dil Wale Dulhanya Le Jainge actor had a crush on her Yeh Dillagi co-actor Akshay Kumar.

Responding to a question that how he met with kajol, Karan said: "I met Kajol at the premiere of Henna movie. Kajol had a big crush on Akshay Kumar and was looking for him and I was her support then. So both of us were looking for him at the entire event. While we didn’t find Akshay, but it was the beginning of our friendship. Both of us stayed in South Mumbai and that’s where our friendship developed further."



Kajol also shared an interesting anecdote from the party they met first, saying: "It was a film party at a discotheque. Karan arrived in a three-piece suit and I just couldn’t stop laughing, wondering what kind of a man wears that!"



During the show, Karan revealed that he was originally named Rahul but after six days of his birth her mother changed his name. "In my birthday party my name is Rahul Kumar Johar but my passport says Karan. My parents named me Rahul, but six days after I was born, my mother had a dream that my name should be Karan and she changed my name."





