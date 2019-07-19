‘Mission Mangal’ trailer drops out and becomes an instant hit

MUMBAI: The cast of ‘Mission Mangal’ put their most fashionable foot forward at the film’s trailer launch on Thursday.

The trailer of 'Mission Mangal' is going insanely viral and it has garnered over 22 million views on YouTube with a day.

'Mission Mangal' tells the story of scientists who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM).

The film directed by Jagan Shakti, stars Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and Nithya Menon in the lead roles.



Akshay Kumar has expressed his hope for the film to become a landmark in Indian cinema, much like the Hollywood sci-fi films ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Star Wars’.



The film is all set to release on August 15.